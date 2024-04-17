Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 17 (CNA) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean, 11.3 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 11.3 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

An intensity-3 temblor was also felt in Taichung, Changhua County and Nantou County in central Taiwan, while the intensity for Taipei and New Taipei was 1.

According to the CWA, the earthquake was an aftershock following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that rocked Taiwan on April 3, in which 17 people were killed and more than 1,100 injured.

CWA statistics show that since then there have been a total of 906 aftershocks as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, with two registering a magnitude of 6 or above.

Among the aftershocks, 33 had a magnitude of 5 to 6, 262 a magnitude of 4 to 5, and 609 a magnitude of between 3 and 4.