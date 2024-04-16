High temperatures forecast for southern, southeastern Taiwan Wednesday
Taipei, April 16 (CNA) Southern and southeastern Taiwan are forecast to see scorching temperatures on Wednesday, before a weather front brings rain across the country later in the week, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) cautioned Tuesday.
Maximum mercury could exceed 36 degrees Celsius in Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung County and Taitung County, forecasters said.
In Taitung, the CWA also predicted Foehn winds -- warm and dry gusts descending from the sheltered side of mountains into the valleys of eastern Taiwan.
Elsewhere, daytime highs of 30-34 degrees are expected, the CWA said.
However, the hot and clear weather is set to change with an approaching weather front forecast to bring rain from late Wednesday, the administration said.
On Thursday, rain is forecast across Taiwan, while occasional thunderstorms and downpours are also likely, according to the CWA.
The rain could bring daytime temperatures down to 24-27 degrees in northern and northeastern Taiwan, it said.
Milder weather is also predicted from Friday, with rain limited to northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous parts of the country, the CWA said.
