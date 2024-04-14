Focus Taiwan App
04/14/2024 12:02 PM
Taipei, April 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Tile rain: An offbeat pedestrian hell

@China Times: KMT wins 6 by-elections, DPP gains Mailiao

@Liberty Times: Pensions for 900,000 retirees to increase, will be credited by June 30

@Economic Daily News: 15 high-dividend-yield stocks under spotlight

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks win institutional investors' purchases, set to move higher

@Taipei Times: Taiwanese must show resolve: VP-elect

Enditem/cs

