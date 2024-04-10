To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The deferred prosecution in a possession of child sexual abuse video case involving television presenter Mickey Huang (黃子佼) was forwarded to a higher prosecution authority Wednesday, according to Taiwan Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

The case will be reviewed by the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office, after Huang's acceptance last week of a two-year deferred prosecution decision regarding possession of child sexual abuse videos, Taipei district prosecutors said.

Forwarding the case is permitted under the Code of Criminal Procedure based on the prosecutors decision to seek a judgement from Taiwan High Prosecutors Office as to whether the cases should be reopened.

There are few precedents based on the amended Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act applicable in Huang's case.

However, the deferred prosecution has drawn strong criticism from women's rights groups, lawmakers and even government officials, including the minister of justice.

As part of a deferred prosecution decision made on April 3, Huang was ordered to pay a NT$1.2 million (US$37,500) fine and write a statement of repentance for buying sexually explicit videos involving minors.

However, the widely perceived leniency of Huang's punishment has sparked calls for reform, particularly after an anonymous accuser came forward later to claim that the television presenter raped her when she was 17 years old.

A criminal investigation into Huang was first opened in the summer of 2023, after an online personality publicly accused the entertainer of forcibly kissing her and taking nude photographs when she was 17 without her consent a decade earlier.

In August 2023, Huang was arrested but released on bail of NT$350,000 and barred from leaving Taiwan.

During raids on Huang's residence and studio, police seized seven sexually explicit videos involving minors, which the presenter purchased online between Aug. 8, 2017 and July 8, 2023.

After being offered a deferred prosecution agreement, Huang admitted to violating the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act and agreed to pay a NT$1.2 million fine within six months as well as write a statement of repentance within three months.

However, prosecutors declined to indict Huang for molestation and other charges, citing insufficient evidence and noting that he had reached settlements with his accusers.