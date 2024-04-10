New Taipei sushi restaurant closed after 2 suspected food poisoning cases

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, April 10 （CNA） The Xinzhuang branch of the sushi restaurant chain Kura Sushi has been ordered to temporarily suspend operations after two suspected food poisoning cases were reported, the New Taipei Department of Health said Wednesday evening.

Four individuals from the same family experienced abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting, after dining at a Xinzhuang branch on Sunday, according to the department's press release.

After seeking medical treatment, the four individuals returned home with relieved symptoms, said Yang Shu-chin (楊舒秦), head of the department's Food and Drug Division.

On Wednesday, inspectors from the department collected on-site samples from the items "fresh shrimp with grilled cheese" and "matcha ice cream" based on the food consumed by the family, and the test results will be available within seven days, Yang added.

The department also mentioned that it received a report on March 31 regarding a suspected food poisoning case involving two other individuals who ate at the same branch.

In compliance with the department's regulations, the branch was ordered to temporarily suspend operation on Wednesday with immediate effect after two reports of suspected food poisoning within a year.

Meanwhile, another branch of the sushi restaurant chain in Tamsui, New Taipei was also ordered to halt business on Tuesday after two other suspected food poisoning cases occurred on April 1 and April 7, Yang confirmed.

Yang said the department will immediately launch inspections of the chain's 10 other branchesin New Taipei to protect the public's health.