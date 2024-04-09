Taiwan headline news
04/09/2024 10:30 AM
Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Flexible parental leaves to begin trial run in June
@China Times: Taiwan, China can have mutual talks, interaction is good thing: MAC head Chiu Tai-shan
@Liberty Times: Cho Jung-tai, Cheng Li-chiun unofficially designated as premier, vice premier
@Economic Daily News: TSMC receives grants to build 3rd fab in U.S.
@Commercial Times: TSMC receives US$6.6 billion in grants from U.S.
@Taipei Times: Australian MP urges closer security ties
