Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Flexible parental leaves to begin trial run in June

@China Times: Taiwan, China can have mutual talks, interaction is good thing: MAC head Chiu Tai-shan

@Liberty Times: Cho Jung-tai, Cheng Li-chiun unofficially designated as premier, vice premier

@Economic Daily News: TSMC receives grants to build 3rd fab in U.S.

@Commercial Times: TSMC receives US$6.6 billion in grants from U.S.

@Taipei Times: Australian MP urges closer security ties

Enditem/ls