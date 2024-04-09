Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

04/09/2024 10:30 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Flexible parental leaves to begin trial run in June

@China Times: Taiwan, China can have mutual talks, interaction is good thing: MAC head Chiu Tai-shan

@Liberty Times: Cho Jung-tai, Cheng Li-chiun unofficially designated as premier, vice premier

@Economic Daily News: TSMC receives grants to build 3rd fab in U.S.

@Commercial Times: TSMC receives US$6.6 billion in grants from U.S.

@Taipei Times: Australian MP urges closer security ties

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.78