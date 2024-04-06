Earthquake causes NT$68.78 million of agricultural losses in Taiwan
Taipei, April 6 (CNA) Agricultural losses nationwide caused by Wednesday's devastating earthquake hit an estimated NT$68.78 million (US$2.14 million) as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA).
Hualien County, the hardest-hit area, racked up NT$42.80 million in losses, the MOA said in a press release.
The majority of the losses incurred in Hualien was comprised of NT$41.79 million worth of damage to local fishing nets and other fishery equipment, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, NT$50,000 was attributed to the loss of livestock, mainly pigs, while NT$950,000 was from damage to private farming facilities as well as animal feed.
In addition, the MOA said the earthquake had destroyed an estimated NT$10,000 worth of crops in Hualien, with farmers growing wood ear mushrooms the worst hit.
Aside from the NT$42.80 million in agricultural losses, the MOA said the eastern Taiwanese county also suffered NT$25.98 million worth of losses to public agricultural infrastructure, of which NT$13.98 million was related to damage to roads and gazebos at local fishing ports.
