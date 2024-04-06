To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Two bodies found on Shakadang Trail in Taroko on day 3 of rescue efforts after major quake in Hualien

@China Times: Rescue teams intensify efforts to find 10 missing people after massive temblor in Hualien

@Liberty Times: 99 people who were trapped on Central Cross-lsland Highway after earthquake now back home

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks outperform market on strong foreign institutional buying

@Commercial Times: Amid upbeat assessments by foreign brokerages, 15 stocks expected to move higher in Q2

@Taipei Times: Death toll from earthquake rises to 12

