Canadian found, 10 remain missing in Hualien earthquake

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 5 (CNA) A Canadian national was found safe on Friday evening, but 10 people remained unaccounted for as of 9 p.m. following Wednesday's devastating earthquake, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC).

Based on the latest CEOC data, the earthquake has resulted in 10 deaths, 10 missing people, 1,133 injuries, and 636 trapped individuals.

Among the 10 missing persons, six were last seen at the Shakadang Trail at Taroko National Park, one in the Chonghe mining area, and one on the Heliu and Lüshui campgrounds.

Two Singaporeans holding Australian passports also have yet to be located, the CEOC reported.

In addition, search teams found two bodies earlier on Friday along the Shakadang Trail.

However, the identities of these individuals -- a man and a woman -- have not yet been confirmed. Officials said that due to poor weather conditions, aftershocks and falling rocks, rescue personnel temporarily retreated and plan to resume operations on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the CEOC had announced 13 missing persons, including 10 Taiwanese citizens and three foreign nationals.

However, around 5 p.m., the Hualien County Government's emergency operation center established contact with a man and a woman who had been reported missing near Lao Shao temple. These two individuals managed to return on their own.

The Canadian national reported missing was also found safe and is currently camping near Silks Place Taroko hotel, the CEOC said.

However, the CEOC announced that another man has gone missing near the Heliu and Lüshui campgrounds. He is one of the 10 people who remain missing.

According to reports, the man has been unaccounted for since Wednesday, with his phone signal last detected in the vicinity of the campgrounds.

His family reported him missing on Friday morning, the CEOC said.

Hualien County's search and rescue team and its search dog Wilson go through the area alone the Shakadang Trail Friday. Photo courtesy of Hualien County Fire Bureau April 5, 2024

Meanwhile, as of 9 p.m., the CEOC reported a total of 636 individuals were trapped due to damaged and inaccessible roads, with 496 people at Silks Place Taroko and others at locations such as Tianxiang Catholic Church, Sipaw Elementary School, Tianxiang Post Office, and Hsiang Te temple.

Those trapped at the Heliu and Lüshui campgrounds have also been relocated to Silks Place Taroko, the CEOC added.

(By Liu Chien-pang and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/cs

Related News

April 5

● Earthquake survivor's horrifying account: Rocks falling like bullets

● Donations for Hualien earthquake relief top NT$30 million

● Japan pledges US$1 million donation to earthquake-hit Taiwan

● Aftershocks showing signs of moderation following major quake: CWA

April 4

● Over 360 aftershocks strike Taiwan following magnitude 7.2 quake

● More than 70% of TSMC equipment back online after major quake in Taiwan

April 3

● Taiwan earthquake island's strongest in 25 years: CWA

● Major earthquake shakes Taiwan, causing landslides, partial building collapse