● Aftershocks showing signs of moderation following major quake: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 5 (CNA) Both the frequency and magnitude of seismic activity after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that rocked Taiwan on Wednesday morning seem to be moderating, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Friday.

As of noon Friday, a total of 502 aftershocks had hit Taiwan, including two exceeding a magnitude of 6, and 18 ranging from magnitude 5 to 6, CWA data showed.

In the last 24 hours, there were just two earthquakes of magnitude 5 or above -- a 5.1 magnitude quake at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and a 5.3 magnitude quake at 2:35 a.m. on Friday -- according to the CWA.

Wu Chien-fu (吳健富), director of the CWA's Seismology Center, said that while there continued to be aftershocks as more energy was being released, they were becoming weaker.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

The possibility of aftershocks between magnitudes 5 and 6 still existed, but a major earthquake exceeding magnitude 7.2 was unlikely, he said.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, leaving 10 dead, 13 missing and more than 1,000 injured as of 3 p.m. Friday.

There have been concerns following the earthquake that it could trigger strong temblors in other parts of the country.

One area of particular concern was Chiayi County in southern Taiwan, where the Meishan Fault is nearing its once-in-a-century activity cycle.

Wu acknowledged that possibility, explaining that decreased pressure in one area could indeed lead to increased pressure elsewhere, resulting in induced seismic activity, but he did not specifically address the Meishan Fault possibility.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Lee Hsin-Yin) Enditem/ls

Update

April 5

● 2 people missing on Shakadang Trail in Taroko Gorge found dead

● Donations for Hualien earthquake relief top NT$30 million

● Earthquake survivor's horrifying account: Rocks falling like bullets

● Aftershocks showing signs of moderation following major quake: CWA

Related News

April 4

● Over 360 aftershocks strike Taiwan following magnitude 7.2 quake

● More than 70% of TSMC equipment back online after major quake in Taiwan

April 3

● Taiwan earthquake island's strongest in 25 years: CWA

● Major earthquake shakes Taiwan, causing landslides, partial building collapse