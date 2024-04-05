To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: More than 100 rescued from mountainous areas in Hualien; 705 remain trapped with 15 missing

@China Times: Nine spots on Suhua Highway remain blocked; more than 700 people waiting to be rescued

@Liberty Times: More than 200 rescued from earthquake-hit Hualien

@Economic Daily News: Liquidity on stock market expected to be boosted by NT$138 billion after holiday

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks attract strong buying despite impact of massive earthquake

@Taipei Times: Earthquake death toll increases to 10

