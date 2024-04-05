Taiwan headline news
04/05/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, April 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: More than 100 rescued from mountainous areas in Hualien; 705 remain trapped with 15 missing
@China Times: Nine spots on Suhua Highway remain blocked; more than 700 people waiting to be rescued
@Liberty Times: More than 200 rescued from earthquake-hit Hualien
@Economic Daily News: Liquidity on stock market expected to be boosted by NT$138 billion after holiday
@Commercial Times: 17 stocks attract strong buying despite impact of massive earthquake
@Taipei Times: Earthquake death toll increases to 10
