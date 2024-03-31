2 test negative for toxin linked to food poisoning deaths

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Two people hospitalized after eating at the Malaysian restaurant Polam Kopitiam's Raohe branch in Taipei have tested negative for Bongkrekic acid, Deputy Health Minister Victor Wang (王必勝) said Sunday.

Traces of the toxin were found in the systems of two diners who died following a food poisoning outbreak at Polam Kopitiam's Xinyi branch.

A further six people -- five of whom are in critical condition, and one who is currently receiving treatment in a regular ward -- also tested positive for Bongkrekic acid, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW).

Q&A/Four things to know about Bongkrekic acid

March 30: 2 conditions required for Bongkrekic acid to become lethal: Doctor

The eight were among 30 who reported falling ill after consuming "char kway teow," a rice noodle dish, at Polam Kopitiam's Xinyi and Raohe branches between March 19 to March 24.

However, Wang said that the two diners who fell ill after eating at the Raohe branch had tested negative for Bongkrekic acid, indicating the cases were unrelated to the Xinyi outbreak.

Regarding the tests on the ingredients from the branches, Wang said that no trace of Bongkrekic acid was found in both soy sauce and dark soy sauce, while other ingredients are still undergoing examination.

Despite preliminary evidence pointing to "kway teow" -- a type of flat rice noodles -- as the source of Bongkrekic acid, Wang said that samples of kway teow taken from Polam Kopitiam's Xinyi and Raohe branches had tested negative for the toxin.

(By Sunny Lai) Enditem/ASG

