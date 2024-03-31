To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Restaurant chain's food poisoning spills into Raohe branch

@China Times: U.S. urges Taiwan to lift ban on genetically modifiedfood in schools, mandatory labeling of ractopamine

@Liberty Times: U.S. Japan, Philippines to conduct joint patrol drills in South China Sea for 1st time to counter China

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks chased by big players on handsome results

@Commercial Times: 13 bullish stocks to lead market

@Taipei Times: New military vehicle passes assessment

Enditem/cs