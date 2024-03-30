Focus Taiwan App
WRA tries cloud seeding to boost Shimen Reservoir reserves

03/30/2024 01:05 PM
The cloud-seeding operation at Shimen Reservoir Saturday morning. Photo courtesy of WRA's Northern Region Water Resources Branch March 30, 2024
Taipei, March 30 (CNA) The Water Resources Agency (WRA) turned to seeding clouds to boost reserves at Shimen Reservoir Saturday morning, according to the WRA's Northern Region Water Resources Branch.

The branch said it launched the cloud-seeding operation at 7:10 a.m. as it noticed a cloud system approaching Taiwan, and that the operation is expected to increase the chance of rainfall by 10 percent.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the Shimen Reservoir, which mainly supplies water for northern Taiwan, was at 29.34 percent of capacity, according to branch data.

The branch said the cloud system is forecast to bring rain from Saturday to Monday, adding that it hopes water reserves can rebound with rain brought by the system.

(By Lu Kang-chun and Bernadette Hsiao)

Enditem/ASG

