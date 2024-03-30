WRA tries cloud seeding to boost Shimen Reservoir reserves
03/30/2024 01:05 PM
Taipei, March 30 (CNA) The Water Resources Agency (WRA) turned to seeding clouds to boost reserves at Shimen Reservoir Saturday morning, according to the WRA's Northern Region Water Resources Branch.
The branch said it launched the cloud-seeding operation at 7:10 a.m. as it noticed a cloud system approaching Taiwan, and that the operation is expected to increase the chance of rainfall by 10 percent.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the Shimen Reservoir, which mainly supplies water for northern Taiwan, was at 29.34 percent of capacity, according to branch data.
The branch said the cloud system is forecast to bring rain from Saturday to Monday, adding that it hopes water reserves can rebound with rain brought by the system.
Latest
- Society
WRA tries cloud seeding to boost Shimen Reservoir reserves03/30/2024 01:05 PM
- Sports
Taiwanese pitcher Teng Kai-wei called up by MLB's Giants03/30/2024 12:47 PM
- Sports
Shuttler Chou advances to men's singles semifinals at Spain Masters03/30/2024 12:11 PM
- Society
Rain to bring slightly cooler weather in northern Taiwan03/30/2024 11:34 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news03/30/2024 11:29 AM