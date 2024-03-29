Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, March 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Autopsy in fatal food poisoning case in Taipei finds Bongkrekic acid

@China Times: Autopsy in fatal food poisoning case in Taipei finds Bongkrekic acid

@Liberty Times: Japan to modernize five airports, 11 seaports

@Economic Daily News: Yellen to warn China about excess production capacity

@Commercial Times: 00940 ETF is net buyer of Taiwan shares for 20th consecutive day

@Taipei Times: U.S.' Bergman to call for more support

