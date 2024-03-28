MOTC approves Danhai light rail 2nd phase plan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 28 (CNA) The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Thursday passed the review of a revised plan for the second phase of the light rail network in Tamsui, which will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, according to New Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems (DORTS).

Construction of the second phase of the Danhai light rail Blue Sea Line is set to be completed within five years of the Cabinet granting approval for the project, the DORTS said Thursday.

The Blue Sea light rail first phase opened in November 2020, and the originally planned second phase of the line, which will link Tamsui MRT station with Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf, initially included a section that ran through Tamsui Old Street, according to DORTS head Lee Cheng-an (李政安).

However, after taking into account the opinions of local residents, the department modified the route and submitted the first amended plan to the MOTC on Oct. 30, 2020.

The new plan includes changes to the light rail line to be built alongside Tamsui River, Lee said.

Source: New Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems

The planned second phase of the light rail line will have six stations once it has been built and extend the operating route of Danhai light rail to 6.6 kilometers, Lee indicated.

The planned project's environmental impact difference analysis report was approved by the Ministry of Environment in March last year and an assessment of related urban changes has also been reviewed and approved by the city urban planning committee and will be submitted to the Ministry of the Interior for review, he added.

The planned new route is also expected to link with the proposed Bali light rail line in the future, Lee added.

(By Kao Hua-chien and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/AW