10 tonnes of Chinese chili powder containing Sudan dyes destroyed

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) A total of 10 metric tons of imported Chinese chili powder in two shipments have become the first foodstuffs destroyed for containing Sudan dyes since the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) introduced blanket inspections on March 7.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the TFDA said the two batches of chili powder tested positive for 5 parts per billion (ppb) and 7 ppb of Sudan dyes, respectively.

The TFDA tightened its border inspection of China's chili powder from Dec. 11 of last year to June 10 of this year. Subsequently, it announced that all imported chili powder would be inspected starting from March 7.

TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) told CNA that in the wake of the tightened measures taking effect, the substandard products could not be returned but only destroyed.

The TFDA introduced two new border inspection measures on March 13, including permanently banning overseas manufacturers or exporters who have sold food products to Taiwan that tested positive for Sudan dyes from exporting the same type of items to the country and destroying all food products containing Sudan dyes starting March 22.

According to TFDA data, from Sept. 18, 2023 to March 18, 2024, a total of 154 batches of chili powder from China have been inspected, with 26 batches, or 16.88 percent of the products being substandard.

The reasons for noncompliance included the detection of Sudan dyes and excessive pesticide residues, the TFDA said.

Also on Tuesday, the TFDA announced 17 substandard products destroyed or returned during border inspections due to excessive pesticide residues or other noncompliant issues.

Among the 17 products were bamboo chopsticks from Japan, double-sided chopping boards with flower patterns from South Korea, and chili sauce from Indonesia, the TFDA said.