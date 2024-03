To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Nursing shortage worsens as student number continues to drop

@China Times: Ex-National Security Council head Ting Yu-chou says government needs criteria for war termination

@Liberty Times: Biden signs bill that includes military aid for Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: China blocks use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers, FT reports

@Commercial Times: TSMC to install equipment at its 2nm fab in Hsinchu in April

@Taipei Times: VP-elect Hsiao visits European Parliament

