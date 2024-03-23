2 Thai workers killed in Kaohsiung aluminum plant explosion

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 23 (CNA) An explosion at Juei Feng Aluminium Co., Ltd.'s plant in Kaohsiung Saturday morning has left two Thai workers dead and six others injured.

The Kaohsiung Fire Bureau said eight workers were rushed to local hospitals after the explosion at 8:23 a.m.

One of the workers, 37, was declared dead upon arrival, while a second, a man in his 50s, was found without vital signs, and died after attempts to revive him failed, officials said. Of the remaining six injured, one is still being treated by doctors, three are recuperating in hospital, and two have been discharged.

Kaohsiung's Labor Affairs Bureau said the exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but that moisture is thought to have come into contact with molten aluminum due to a faulty control system.

First responders work at Juei Feng Aluminium Co., Ltd.'s plant in Kaohsiung Saturday after an explosion. Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Fire Bureau

The bureau added that it had ordered Juei Feng to suspend operations and fined the company NT$300,000 for violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

According to the city's Environmental Protection Bureau, Juei Feng was previously been fined a total of NT$60,000 (US$1878) for seven different violations of the Waste Disposal Act uncovered during 23 inspections since 2022.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) has canceled plans to attend the opening ceremony of a canoe competition and requested relevant authorities to respond and investigate the explosion.