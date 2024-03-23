To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan's major unmanned drone makers use China-made components

@China Times: To ease impact of interest rate hike, Cabinet decides to continue subsidies to seven categories of borrowers

@Liberty Times: Borrowers in seven categories of loans to continue receiving government subsidies after interest rate increase

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks sitting on higher profit margin report strong earnings

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks likely to be included into high-dividend-yield ETFs expected to lead market growth

@Taipei Times: Blockade would be catastrophic: Cameron

Enditem/ASG