03/23/2024 12:03 PM
Taipei, March 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan's major unmanned drone makers use China-made components
@China Times: To ease impact of interest rate hike, Cabinet decides to continue subsidies to seven categories of borrowers
@Liberty Times: Borrowers in seven categories of loans to continue receiving government subsidies after interest rate increase
@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks sitting on higher profit margin report strong earnings
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks likely to be included into high-dividend-yield ETFs expected to lead market growth
@Taipei Times: Blockade would be catastrophic: Cameron
