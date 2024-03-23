Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

03/23/2024 12:03 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan's major unmanned drone makers use China-made components

@China Times: To ease impact of interest rate hike, Cabinet decides to continue subsidies to seven categories of borrowers

@Liberty Times: Borrowers in seven categories of loans to continue receiving government subsidies after interest rate increase

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks sitting on higher profit margin report strong earnings

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks likely to be included into high-dividend-yield ETFs expected to lead market growth

@Taipei Times: Blockade would be catastrophic: Cameron

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.210