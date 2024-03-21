Focus Taiwan App
Focus Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Hualien County

03/21/2024 07:44 PM
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Taipei, March 21 (CNA) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 6:49 p.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter was in Xiulin Township -- 13.2 kilometers northwest of Hualien County Hall -- at a depth of 20.2 km, according to the administration's Seismology Center.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake's intensity registered as a 4 in Taichung, as well as in Hualien, Nantou, and Yilan counties.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in New Taipei and Taoyuan, as well as in Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, and Yunlin counties, and Chiayi County and City.

The quake measured an intensity of 1 in Taitung County, Hsinchu City, Taipei, Keelung, and Tainan, according to the agency.

(By Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/kb

