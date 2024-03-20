Temperatures dip to 8.9 degrees in Keelung Wednesday morning

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 20 (CNA) An ongoing continental cold air mass sent temperatures down to 8.9 degrees Celsius in Qidu District of Keelung City in northern Taiwan, the lowest level recorded in low-lying areas early Wednesday morning, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA said due to the effects of the cold air mass, it will be relatively cold in northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan, with daytime highs reaching 18-20 degrees.

As for other areas in Taiwan, daytime highs will reach 23-25 degrees, and central and southern Taiwan will see a significant day and night temperature difference, as nighttime lows can plunge to 14 degrees, it added.

Except for Hualien, Taitung and the Hengchun Peninsula, which will experience scattered showers, other parts of Taiwan will see cloudy to sunny skies on Wednesday, the CWA said.

The weather will start getting warmer on Friday due to an expected anticyclone, according to meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.

Meanwhile, the northeast wind combined with the effect of a cold front is expected to cause air pollutants to accumulate in central and southern Taiwan, with air quality rated "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Kaohsiung, Pingtung and Matsu on Wednesday, the Ministry of Environment (MOE).

Other parts of Taiwan have a rating of "good" to "fair" on Wednesday, the MOE said.