Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean, 25.4 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 18.2 km, according to the administration's Seismology Center.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in coastal areas of Hualien, where it measured a 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

