Cool, rainy weather for northern Taiwan, with lows of 13℃: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) A cold air mass has brought cool and rainy weather to northern Taiwan, with lows expected to remain around 13 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The cooler weather can also be felt in other regions, with lows of 16-17 degrees forecast for the central and eastern parts of the country, the CWA said.

Daytime highs in the north, as well as Yilan County, will be 17-18 degrees, 21-23 degrees in central and eastern Taiwan, and 25-29 degrees in the south, the CWA said.

Due to abundant moisture brought by a wind system moving eastward, brief showers will occur in the north, and east of the country as well as in the Hengchun Peninsula in the south during the day before gradually easing later in the afternoon, it added.

Wet weather can also be expected in the mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan, with cloudy weather forecast in other regions, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, the wind system combined with the effect of a cold front is expected to help to disperse air pollutants in Taiwan with air quality rated "good" to "fair" around Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Environment.