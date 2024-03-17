Death of baby, bruises on another being probed as suspected abuse cases

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 17 (CNA) Local government authorities are investigating the death of a six-month-old baby, whom they suspect may have been a victim of abuse, and they are also probing the case of another young child who was found to have bruises all over her body when she was hospitalized Friday with a virus infection.

The six-month-old child was pronounced dead on arrival when he was taken to hospital Friday night, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said Saturday, adding that he had also fallen ill with what was believed to be a norovirus infection, which typically causes severe vomiting and diarrhea in children.

The two children, whose parents are undocumented migrant workers, were taken to Taipei hospitals Friday by staff of the Taiwan Harmony Home Association (HHAT), a non-governmental organization that provides shelter, medical assistance, hospice care, counseling and other services to Taiwanese and foreign nationals in need, according to the ministry.

The one-year-old girl was transported from Taoyuan to a Taipei hospital, where she received emergency treatment, and she was in stable condition as of Saturday, according to the Taipei City Department of Social Welfare.

However, the child was found to be covered in bruises, and the case has been reported to the health ministry, said Yao Shu-wen (姚淑文), head of the city department, which is investigating the two cases.

While the boy did not have any obvious injuries, his death has also been reported to the health ministry as a possible case of abuse, as a precaution, Yao said.

Before his death, the boy was housed at an HHAT shelter, according to health authorities, but they did not specify where the shelter was located.

The Taipei City government said child abuse could not yet be determined in either case, and they are both still being categorized as possible norovirus infections.

An autopsy will be performed on the boy to determine his cause of death, while the girl will be tested for norovirus, the city government said.

Meanwhile, the Taoyuan City Department of Social Welfare said that efforts are being made to locate the girl's mother and her primary caregiver, who is also believed to be an undocumented migrant worker living in Taoyuan.

The department said it will collaborate with its counterpart in Taipei regarding the suspected case of child abuse.

In Taipei, the city government has called on the Ministry of Labor (MOL) and the National Immigration Agency (NIA) to review their regulations, as the two cases involve the children of undocumented migrant workers.

The two cases are being investigated by local government authorities and will be reviewed by the MOHW when the findings become available, Deputy Health Minister Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) told CNA.

She said the health ministry has programs in place to care for children of undocumented migrant workers, and local governments are free to propose revisions of any relevant policies that they think are inadequate.

If any such proposals are put forth, the ministry would consult the MOL and NIA on how to improve the care programs, Lee said.