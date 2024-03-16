Future adoption process to include local government evaluations: Ministry

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 16 (CNA) Local governments will be required to be involved in the care and evaluation processes when a child goes through the adoption process in their locality, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Friday, in response to the death of a 1-year-old boy allegedly due to abuse by his foster caregiver.

Local governments need to play a greater role in the foster care system, the ministry said during a meeting with the Taipei and New Taipei city governments and the Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF) -- which were all involved in the recent case.

Current rules around the adoption process differ among local governments and the law lacks a clear explanation of who is responsible for each element, explained Chang Mei-mei (張美美), deputy director of the ministry's Social and Family Affairs Administration.

Therefore, before any amendments are made to the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act, local governments need to be consulted, Chang said.

Chang said the ministry will also ensure that all children under the age of 3 going through the adoption process are assigned a holistic physician -- doctors who provide catered individual medical care and health management -- regardless of parental consent.

The ministry's decision came after the boy, originally from New Taipei, died in December after allegedly being abused for four months by a licensed Taipei nanny, who was serving as his foster caregiver while the CWLF tried to find him an adoptive family.

The nanny, surnamed Liu (劉), and her younger sister have both been detained on suspicion of child abuse and causing injuries leading to death, but have yet to be charged.

According to the ministry, there will also be clearer guidance for check-ins by social workers -- who will receive better training to spot clues of child abuse -- during the adoption process.

The ministry will brief lawmakers on March 18 about the case, said Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元).

Currently, more than 500 children in Taiwan are going through adoption procedures as a result of their parents experiencing financial difficulties or the inability of their biological family to raise them, according to children's rights groups.