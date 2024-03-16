2 people killed, 6 injured in pileup on Freeway No. 3

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 16 (CNA) Two people died and six others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on Freeway No. 3 in New Taipei early Saturday, according to police.

The pileup involved a semi-trailer truck, a small truck and seven cars, which crashed into each other at 5:38 a.m. at the exit of Ankeng Tunnel, near the 31.7-kilometer mark on the northbound lane of the freeway, the National Highway Police Bureau and the New Taipei City Fire Department said.

Eight people – six men and two women – were trapped in the pileup, and when rescue workers reached them, two of the men had no vital signs and were later pronounced dead, the officials said.

Due to the accident, all four lanes of the freeway were closed near the tunnel, which connects Xindian and Zhonghe districts in New Taipei, according to police.

As a result, traffic was backed up for about 3 kilometers until 7:18 a.m, when the lanes were fully reopened, police said.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, according to police.