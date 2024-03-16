Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

03/16/2024 11:10 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: MOHW meeting decides local governments should help regulate foster care process

@China Times: Central government to regulate foster care process with local government participation: MOHW

@Liberty Times: Taipei City Councilor Chen Chung-wen released on bail in alleged bribery case

@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors build positions in 15 stocks with high dividend payout

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks with high earnings last year expected to lead market movement

@Taipei Times: U.S. advises caution on dealing with PRC

Enditem/pc

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.230