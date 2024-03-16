Taiwan headline news
03/16/2024 11:10 AM
Taipei, March 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: MOHW meeting decides local governments should help regulate foster care process
@China Times: Central government to regulate foster care process with local government participation: MOHW
@Liberty Times: Taipei City Councilor Chen Chung-wen released on bail in alleged bribery case
@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors build positions in 15 stocks with high dividend payout
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks with high earnings last year expected to lead market movement
@Taipei Times: U.S. advises caution on dealing with PRC
Enditem/pc
Taiwan headline news03/16/2024 11:10 AM
