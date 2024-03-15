Parole rule for prisoners serving life partially unconstitutional: Court

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The Constitutional Court of the Republic of China, Taiwan's formal name, ruled Friday that a current parole regulation for prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment who have been released is partially unconstitutional and must be voided within two years.

According to the Criminal Code of the Republic of China, if life sentence prisoners on parole commit another offense, their parole will be revoked and they are required to serve a 25-year prison term, without parole, regardless of the crime.

The court ruled that the provision, which fails to determine different sentences based on the severity of subsequent crimes, violates the constitutional protection of freedom.

It also fails to take into consideration factors such as the effectiveness of rehabilitation programs during the parole period, the court said in a press release.

According to the court, if no amendment to the law is made within two years of Friday's ruling, life sentence prisoners faced with such circumstances will instead receive a second sentence based on the new crimes they commit.

The case was brought to the court by a prisoner, surnamed Hsieh (謝), who was handed a life sentence for robbery and rape in 1989.

After being released on parole in 2007, Hsieh committed theft again, which itself should have resulted in a sentence of 14 months in jail.

However, under the existing criminal law, which was amended in 2005, Hsieh's parole was revoked and he was ordered to serve 25 years in jail, without the chance of parole.

Thereafter, Hsieh brought the case to the Constitutional Court where he argued the punishment did not fit the crime, an argument with which the court concurred.