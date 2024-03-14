Children's rights group propose improvements to placement system

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 14 (CNA) After a one-year-old boy in foster care died after allegedly being abused by his caregiver, the Children's Rights Alliance Taiwan (CRAT) proposed three changes to Taiwan's current child placement system.

Firstly, care and evaluation mechanisms in foster care and during the adoption process should be improved, the CRAT said in a statement released on Thursday.

As the government currently relies on social welfare groups to handle child placement before adoption, which typically takes about six to 18 months, it should provide clear guidance or regulations relating to placement procedures.

In addition, after each case is referred to welfare groups, the government should continue overseeing the case and communicate with cooperating units, said the CRAT.

The CRAT also proposed the amendment of articles relating to child placement in the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act. The law should clarify the rights and responsibilities between the competent authorities and social groups, as well as measures to follow.

Moreover, the CRAT said required check-ins by social workers should be more frequent and unannounced in order to effectively monitor the quality of childcare provided.

While unannounced check-ins may be difficult in practice, the CRAT calls for the government to find ways to overcome these difficulties rather than waiting and review cases when things go wrong.

Currently, more than 500 children in Taiwan who are going through adoption procedures as a result of their parents experiencing financial difficulties or lack of support from their biological families, according to the CRAT.

On Thursday, legislators held a press conference at which they said at present adoptive parents are being sought for 468 children in Taiwan, including 205 under the age of three, calling on the Ministry of Health and Welfare to take action to improve the system and ensure no more innocent children are abused.