Government looks to improve foster care system after child dies

Taipei, March 14 (CNA) Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said during a Cabinet meeting Thursday that the government will work to improve Taiwan's foster care system, after a one-year-old boy died due to alleged abuse by his caregiver.

Chen apologized to the family of the deceased child on behalf of the government, adding that he was especially saddened at the loss of such an innocent life.

He instructed both central and local governments to jointly conduct a review of the foster care system and provide a report on its shortcomings within a month, in order to prevent a repeat of such incidents in the future.

The system needs an overhaul, including its selection and supervision mechanisms for caregivers and institutions, the premier said, emphasizing the importance of reviewing any negligence found in the execution of visits by local governments and in follow-up reporting and investigation processes.

At a press conference held after the meeting, Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) said the Ministry of Health and Welfare will not shirk its responsibility over the child's death.

Hsueh said the ministry will review and propose an amendment to the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act.

The Cabinet's order came after news broke this week that a one-year-old boy died in December allegedly as a result of being abused over a four-month period by a licensed Taipei nanny, who was serving as his foster caregiver while the Child Welfare League Foundation tried to find an adoptive family for him.

At a separate event on Thursday, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) urged the central government to work with local governments to improve the country's social safety net.

This includes expanding the coverage of the country's medical specialist system, requiring that nannies be as qualified as foster caregivers, and establishing a foster caregiver recommendation and evaluation platform, Chiang said.