Taipei, March 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: In child abuse case, loopholes found in doctor oversight of foster caregivers

@China Times: Prosecutors, police search Child Welfare League Foundation offices in investigation into abuse case death

@Liberty Times: U.S. fiscal 2025 budget includes request for Taiwan for first time

@Economic Daily News: Fueled by ample liquidity, Taiwan's stock market steams ahead

@Commercial Times: Inflation monster ambushes U.S. again?

@Taipei Times: Lai urges U.S. to ensure regional security

