Temperatures to drop to single digits in parts of northern Taiwan

Taipei, March 12 (CNA) Under the influence of a continental cold air mass, temperatures could drop below 10 degrees Celsius in areas north of Miaoli County from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast.

A cold surge advisory will be in effect during this period for certain areas of Keelung City, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County and Yilan County, said the CWA.

CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao (張竣堯) told CNA that temperature lows will generally hover around 11-13 degrees in northern and central areas, and 15-16 degrees in eastern and southern Taiwan.

During the daytime, temperatures are likely to rebound to over 20 degrees in the north. In central and southern regions, the mercury is expected to rise above 25 degrees, with the administration warning about the severe temperature difference, Chang said.

The chilly weather is expected to ease Thursday and gradually warm up until Sunday, when a cold front and seasonal winds are expected to arrive that afternoon.

Regarding precipitation, cloudy to sunny weather is forecast across most of Taiwan, while the eastern half of the country, the Hengchun Peninsula and mountainous areas in the south could see sporadic showers on Wednesday and Thursday, said Chang.

On Friday and Saturday, northern regions, eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in the south are also likely to see sporadic showers, Chang added.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/AW