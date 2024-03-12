172 arrested in nightclub drug raid by police in Taichung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, March 12 (CNA) A total of 172 people, mainly Vietnamese nationals, were arrested on suspicion of drug offenses over the weekend when police raided a popular nightclub in Taichung that had been hosting illicit drug activities, police said Tuesday.

The raid was carried out at around 4 a.m. Sunday at a nightclub inside the ASEAN Plaza, a multipurpose entertainment complex in the city's Central District, the First Precinct of the Taichung Police Department said.

The suspects included the nightclub operator -- a 32-year-old Taiwanese man identified by his last name Tu (杜) -- a 34-year-old employee, and a Vietnamese national surnamed Manh, the precinct said.

According to police, the 169 other suspects were nightclub patrons who were also Vietnamese nationals, with 33 identified as migrant workers who are in the country illegally after running away from their legal jobs in Taiwan.

The raid was carried out after a recent tip-off that said the nightclub hosted drug activities catering to foreign nationals, with Manh responsible for bringing in customers looking for drugs, police said.

All of the 172 suspects were arrested at the scene and brought in for questioning, as police found a myriad of illicit drugs including 122 sachets of ketamine.

The case has been transferred to Taichung District Prosecutors Office for further investigation, police said.

The suspects are being investigated on suspicion of drug related crimes, police said, adding that the 33 migrant workers who ran away from work are being processed by the National Immigration Agency.