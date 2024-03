To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Voluntarily stopping eating, drinking triggers controversy

@China Times: Labor Insurance Fund running in deficit of NT$1.3 trillion, per capita debt hits NT$560,000

@Liberty Times: Electricity rate for super users to go up 20%

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks robust on window dressing by securityinvestment firms

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks chased by foreign investors to lead market

@Taipei Times: Army mulls buying sea drones: source

Enditem/cs