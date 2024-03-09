Taiwan headline news
03/09/2024 11:19 AM
Taipei, March 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Premier Chen admits Sudan dye use systematic; schools ban chili powder for one month
@China Times: Biden vows U.S. will adamantly support peace, stability across Taiwan Strait
@Liberty Times: Biden says U.S. strongly supports peace, stability across Taiwan Strait
@Economic Daily News: 16 TSMC concept stocks steam ahead
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks with sound Q1 fundamentals expected to boost equity market
@Taipei Times: Biden backs peace in Taiwan Strait
