03/09/2024 11:19 AM
Taipei, March 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier Chen admits Sudan dye use systematic; schools ban chili powder for one month

@China Times: Biden vows U.S. will adamantly support peace, stability across Taiwan Strait

@Liberty Times: Biden says U.S. strongly supports peace, stability across Taiwan Strait

@Economic Daily News: 16 TSMC concept stocks steam ahead

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks with sound Q1 fundamentals expected to boost equity market

@Taipei Times: Biden backs peace in Taiwan Strait

