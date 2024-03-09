To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier Chen admits Sudan dye use systematic; schools ban chili powder for one month

@China Times: Biden vows U.S. will adamantly support peace, stability across Taiwan Strait

@Liberty Times: Biden says U.S. strongly supports peace, stability across Taiwan Strait

@Economic Daily News: 16 TSMC concept stocks steam ahead

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks with sound Q1 fundamentals expected to boost equity market

@Taipei Times: Biden backs peace in Taiwan Strait

