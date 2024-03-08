Taiwan headline news
03/08/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, March 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Defense minister says two sides of Taiwan Strait on brink of conflict
@China Times: Defense minister says two sides of Taiwan Strait on brink of conflict
@Liberty Times: U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman to attend Lai's inauguration
@Economic Daily News: Three bullish stocks lead Taiex toward 20,000 points
@Commercial Times: Taiex set to challenge 20,000 points as major stocks soar
@Taipei Times: McCaul to attend Lai's inauguration
