Taipei, March 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Defense minister says two sides of Taiwan Strait on brink of conflict

@China Times: Defense minister says two sides of Taiwan Strait on brink of conflict

@Liberty Times: U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman to attend Lai's inauguration

@Economic Daily News: Three bullish stocks lead Taiex toward 20,000 points

@Commercial Times: Taiex set to challenge 20,000 points as major stocks soar

@Taipei Times: McCaul to attend Lai's inauguration

