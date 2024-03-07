Taiwan headline news
03/07/2024 10:38 AM
Taipei, March 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan FDA says it cannot guarantee safety of chili powder sold on the market
@China Times: 16 cities, counties suspend chili, curry powder use in school lunches
@Liberty Times: Family business of Keelung mayor launches drive to recall city council speaker
@Economic Daily News: Powell says Fed is not ready to start cutting interest rates yet
@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to get support at 19,200 points
@Taipei Times: Annual tabletop drills to last eight days
Enditem/ASG
