To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan FDA says it cannot guarantee safety of chili powder sold on the market

@China Times: 16 cities, counties suspend chili, curry powder use in school lunches

@Liberty Times: Family business of Keelung mayor launches drive to recall city council speaker

@Economic Daily News: Powell says Fed is not ready to start cutting interest rates yet

@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to get support at 19,200 points

@Taipei Times: Annual tabletop drills to last eight days

Enditem/ASG