14 cities, counties suspend chili, curry powder use in school lunches

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) Amid concerns over banned dye found in chili powder imported from China, 14 cities and counties in Taiwan temporarily suspended the use of chili and curry powder in school lunches starting Wednesday.

Local authorities in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Keelung, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Taitung announced the provisional ban on Wednesday evening, citing concerns over food safety.

According to Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), from Feb. 9 to March 2, a total of 15 shipments of chili powder imported from China were found to contain Sudan dyes, resulting in the recall of a total of 122,588.4 kilograms of chili powder and related food products, such as curry powder.

Sudan dyes are a group of industrial dyes consisting of several red colors -- including Sudan I, II, III, and IV -- which are listed as toxic chemical substances by the Ministry of Environment's Chemicals Administration.

Taipei's suspension will be in effect from Wednesday to March 31, and providers of school lunch in the city are banned from using not only the two seasoning powders, but also curry cubes.

Meanwhile, the New Taipei City government's Education Department set a three-month suspension on the use of chili powder and curry powder in school lunches, with a later reassessment to determine whether to lift the ban.

The education authorities in Taichung and Changhua County did not specify an end date to their suspensions, but said a decision will be made after the situation is reviewed.

As of press time, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung County, Hualien County, and Chiayi County have not followed suit.

Kaohsiung's Education Bureau pledged that it will monitor the situation closely to ensure the health and well-being of students, despite the city not suspending the use of chili powder and curry powder in school lunches.