Strong cold air mass to send mercury to 10 degrees over weekend

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) A continental cold air mass is expected to send temperatures in northern Taiwan to as low as 10 degrees Celsius over the weekend, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Wednesday.

The cold air mass began affecting Taiwan on Wednesday, and it will strengthen on Friday and Saturday to send temperatures plunging to 10-11 degrees in northern Taiwan, 13-14 degrees in central and eastern Taiwan, and 14-16 degrees in the south, the CWA said.

Daytime highs on Friday to Saturday are forecast to reach only 14 degrees in the north, 18-19 degrees in central Taiwan, and 21-23 degrees in the south, the CWA forecast.

Temperatures should begin rebounding on Sunday, according to the forecast.

The CWA said the weather system was expected to bring rain to Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday, but the moisture was expected to ease up starting Friday.

On Wednesday, daytime temperatures are expected to range between 16 and 19 degrees before falling to 14 degrees at night, the CWA said.

Daytime highs are likely to hit 23-27 degrees in central Taiwan and Hualien and Taitung in the east and 28-31 degrees in the south before falling to 18-20 degrees at night.

Sporadic showers could hit northern Taiwan on Wednesday before spreading to the rest of the island later in the day, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, a northeasterly wind system is expected to help to disperse air pollutants in Taiwan with air quality rated "good" to "fair" around Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Environment.