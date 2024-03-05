Taiwan headline news
03/05/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Coast Guard chief confirms Taiwan has images of Kinmen boat incident
@China Times: Naming of Kinmen boat collision report sparks disorder in Legislature
@Liberty Times: Labor Pension Fund investments post record gains in 2023
@Economic Daily News: Taiex soars to set five records
@Commercial Times: Taiex moves above 19,000 points, sets eight records
@Taipei Times: Chinese boat was overloaded, speeding
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Society
Eastern Taiwan swelters as temperatures near 36 degrees03/05/2024 09:05 PM
- Society
2 more local measles cases reported in northern Taiwan: CDC03/05/2024 09:02 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares hit record high on AI stock boost03/05/2024 08:44 PM
- Politics
Tokyo should work to prevent U.S.-China war over Taiwan: Ex-official03/05/2024 08:33 PM
- Society
Taiwan reports COVID-19 deaths in children after 10-month gap03/05/2024 08:20 PM