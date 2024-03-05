Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Coast Guard chief confirms Taiwan has images of Kinmen boat incident

@China Times: Naming of Kinmen boat collision report sparks disorder in Legislature

@Liberty Times: Labor Pension Fund investments post record gains in 2023

@Economic Daily News: Taiex soars to set five records

@Commercial Times: Taiex moves above 19,000 points, sets eight records

@Taipei Times: Chinese boat was overloaded, speeding

