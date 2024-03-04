Weather turnaround on tap, highs of 30°C expected Tuesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Highs of 30 degrees Celsius are expected around Taiwan on Tuesday before another change in the weather that will send temperatures down to around 10 degrees between Thursday and Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Daytime highs could reach 32 degrees in Taipei and 34 degrees or even higher in southern and central Taiwan, CWA forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其) said.

On Wednesday, a cold front and a cold air mass will pass through Taiwan, with brief showers across the island, and the drop in temperatures in the north in the morning could extend to the south in the afternoon, Liu said.

On Thursday, the weather will be wet and rainy throughout Taiwan due to the arrival of a cold air mass combining with an incoming cloud system from southeastern China, according to Liu.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

He said the cold and wet weather will continue into Saturday, with the precipitation easing gradually into the weekend.

Temperatures will fall to lows of 10 degrees in the north and 11 degrees in Taipei but only hit highs of 13 degrees.

Snow could fall in mountains higher than 3,500 meters in the region.

Temperatures will rebound on Sunday, with highs of around 23 degrees in Taipei, and occasional brief showers are expected in northern and eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in southern and central Taiwan, he said.

Another front could approach Taiwan on March 11.

Liu warned, meanwhile, of foggy conditions and poor visibility on offshore Kinmen and Matsu islands on Tuesday.

The CWA also issued a strong wind advisory for southeastern Taitung County as well as Orchid, Green and Matsu islands from Tuesday morning through the night.

(By Flor Wang and Chang Hsiung-feng) Enditem/ls