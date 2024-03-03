Body of sewage plant worker retrieved after falling into clarifier

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The body of a man, who worked for a company contracted by the Taipei City government to remove scum from sedimentation tanks at Dihua Sewage Treatment Plant, was retrieved Sunday, about 6 hours after falling into one of the clarifiers, an official with the city's Public Works Department said.

The contract employee, identified by his surname Chang (張), fell into the clarifier as he was opening the tank lid at around 11 a.m., according to the official.

Firefighters were immediately called, while emergency measures were adopted including lowering the water level of the tank and employing equipment to extract sludge from the tank, the official said.

However, rescuers were unable to locate Chang until 5:10 p.m., the official said, noting that after being retrieved from the tank, he was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

An investigation is being launched to determine the cause of the accident, the official added.

The Dihua Sewage Treatment Plant, located in Datong District, is operated by the Sewerage Systems Office under the Taipei City Public Works Department. It contracted a local company to remove scum from sedimentation tanks Sunday morning, with three employees tasked with the job.

Meanwhile, the city's Labor's Inspection Office ordered the suspension of all scum removing work at the sedimentation tank where the accident occurred, and decided to fine the contractor up to NT$300,000 (US$9,500) for violating occupational safety regulations.

According to the office, its inspectors found the sedimentation tank is 10 meters deep, but the contractor failed to provide its employees with secured safety belts.