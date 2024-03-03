Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies onSunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: NHI personal data opt-out right criticized

@China Times: New night shift subsidies rolled out for small hospitals

@Liberty Times: Importer of tainted Chinese chili powder detained

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks to lead market on institutional buying

@Commercial Times: 15 small cap stocks chased by institutional investors

@Taipei Times: Taiwan initiative tops US list on trade

Enditem/cs

