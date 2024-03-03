Taiwan headline news
03/03/2024 10:23 AM
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies onSunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: NHI personal data opt-out right criticized
@China Times: New night shift subsidies rolled out for small hospitals
@Liberty Times: Importer of tainted Chinese chili powder detained
@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks to lead market on institutional buying
@Commercial Times: 15 small cap stocks chased by institutional investors
@Taipei Times: Taiwan initiative tops US list on trade
Enditem/cs
