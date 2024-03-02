New Taipei reports 1 additional measles case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) New Taipei has reported an additional measles case, involving a 31-year-old man residing in Zhonghe District, bringing the city's total measles patients to three so far this year, according to the city's Department of Health on Saturday.

The department said in a statement that the man began experiencing symptoms of fever, coughing, and sore throat on Feb. 18. Despite receiving treatment, he continued to develop rashes on Feb. 28 and was subsequently confirmed to have contracted the disease on the same day.

Wang Mei-hua (王美華), head of the department's Disease Control Division, told CNA that all three measles cases reported in New Taipei were individuals living in Zhonghe District. However, the third case was not linked to the previous two cases.

Wang said that a total of 170 individuals have been identified as having had contact with the infected man, including three people residing with him and 167 others from the hospital and places he had visited.

The family members of the infected individual are reportedly in good health. Health officials will continue to monitor their physical condition until March 16.

The department said that the infected individual had visited "大華虱目魚肚、郭魚湯" restaurant in Zhonghe between Feb. 24 and 26, during the infectious period. It advised members of the public who visited the restaurant during this time frame to self-monitor until March 16.

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as fever, runny nose, photophobia and pinkeye are urged to seek medical attention, according to the department.

Wang said that measles infections are common during spring and winter, with initial symptoms often mistaken for a cold. She underscored the importance of vaccination as the most effective preventive measure against measles.