Presidential Office guard dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound: MPC

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) A military police officer stationed at the Presidential Office died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on duty at around 9:36 p.m. Friday, according to the Military Police Command (MPC).

The military police officer, a private first class surnamed Ku (古) from the 211th military police battalion, injured himself with a firearm and was pronounced dead at the hospital after efforts to resuscitate him failed, the MPC said.

The MPC said it has dispatched officers to assist the family with related matters and will cooperate with prosecutors investigating the cause of the death.

Presidential Office spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been informed of the incident and expressed her deep sorrow.

Taipei police and fire department officials said the deceased was wearing a military police uniform and had head wounds, and showed no signs of life when he was brought to hospital.

Witnesses nearby at the time of the incident said they heard a loud gunshot near Presidential Office Gate No. 1.