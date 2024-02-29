Taiwan overseas travel safety app adds location-based service

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) A mobile application providing emergency guidance for Taiwanese travelers overseas now includes location-based information about destinations and nearby representative offices, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday.

The app, first launched by MOFA's Bureau of Consular Affairs in February 2012 and originally named "Travel Emergency Guidance," has been renamed "Travel Safety Guidance," MOFA said in a press release.

The renamed app utilizes geographical information from a user's device to offer personalized services and up-to-date travel and safety information, including visa requirements, based on the user's location, MOFA said.

It can also give guidance to help users find the nearest Taiwanese embassy or representative office and emergency telephone numbers, MOFA said.

The app also comes with digital travel emergency translation cards in 14 languages that read: "I am from Taiwan (ROC) and do not speak your language. I wonder if I could have a Chinese (Mandarin) interpreter" and "If no one is available, please contact the Taiwan Mission in your country. I need their assistance."

The free-to-download app is available for Apple and Android devices at: https://news.boca.gov.tw/download