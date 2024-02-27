Focus Taiwan App
China Airlines plane damaged on tarmac in Manila

02/27/2024 07:17 PM
A China Airlines plane. CNA file photo for illustrative purpose only
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) A China Airlines plane sustained damage to one of its wings after landing at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday.

According to the Taiwanese flag carrier, the CI701 plane, which was flying from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, had its wing clipped by another aircraft due to groundcrew error.

China Airlines said that although the CI701 plane only suffered minor damage, it had decided to use a different aircraft for the return leg from Manila to Taoyuan.

The damaged plane will remain in the Philippines for repair and maintenance, according to the carrier.

The new plane, designated CI702, is scheduled to take off from Manila at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, China Airlines said.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and James Lo)

Enditem/ASG

