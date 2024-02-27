China Airlines plane damaged on tarmac in Manila
02/27/2024 07:17 PM
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) A China Airlines plane sustained damage to one of its wings after landing at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday.
According to the Taiwanese flag carrier, the CI701 plane, which was flying from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, had its wing clipped by another aircraft due to groundcrew error.
China Airlines said that although the CI701 plane only suffered minor damage, it had decided to use a different aircraft for the return leg from Manila to Taoyuan.
The damaged plane will remain in the Philippines for repair and maintenance, according to the carrier.
The new plane, designated CI702, is scheduled to take off from Manila at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, China Airlines said.
Latest
- Culture
Taiwan company contributes to award-winning animation series02/27/2024 07:53 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's sub prototype towed to dry dock for final harbor acceptance tests02/27/2024 07:35 PM
- Society
China Airlines plane damaged on tarmac in Manila02/27/2024 07:17 PM
- Politics
President, VP's asset declarations published02/27/2024 06:52 PM
- Business
Taiwan consumer confidence reaches 2-year high in February02/27/2024 06:14 PM