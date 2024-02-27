China Airlines plane damaged on tarmac in Manila

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) A China Airlines plane sustained damage to one of its wings after landing at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday.

According to the Taiwanese flag carrier, the CI701 plane, which was flying from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, had its wing clipped by another aircraft due to groundcrew error.

China Airlines said that although the CI701 plane only suffered minor damage, it had decided to use a different aircraft for the return leg from Manila to Taoyuan.

The damaged plane will remain in the Philippines for repair and maintenance, according to the carrier.

The new plane, designated CI702, is scheduled to take off from Manila at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, China Airlines said.