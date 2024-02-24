Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Talks break down between China representatives, Taiwan Coast Guard on capsized boat incident

@China Times: Premier Chen blames Taichung City Government for Taisugar pork safety controversy

@Liberty Times: First phase of Tainan metro Blue Line project passes preliminary environmental assessment

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks picked up by investment trust firms

@Commercial Times: Foreign, local institutional buying focuses on 16 stocks, pushes Taiex to 19,000 points Friday

@Taipei Times: Cross-strait stability highlighted at G20

Enditem/pc

