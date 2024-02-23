Taiwan headline news
02/23/2024 10:48 AM
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Coast Guard on talks about compensation
@China Times: Coast Guard pledges not to dodge liability, will hold compensation negotiations
@Liberty Times: Biden government approves its 13th arms sale to Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Intel to order chips from TSMC for its key CPU products
@Commercial Times: 8 Taiwanese suppliers of Nvidia welcome 'God of Wealth'
@Taipei Times: US legislators affirm bipartisan support
Latest
- Society
3 children hit by car in Changhua, 2 still in danger02/23/2024 02:41 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.19%02/23/2024 02:06 PM
- Society
NTU chemistry lab catches fire; air over surrounding area monitored02/23/2024 01:27 PM
- Business
German students in Taiwan to take part in TSMC internship program02/23/2024 01:05 PM
- Society
Cool, rainy weather forecast for northern Taiwan: CWA02/23/2024 11:17 AM