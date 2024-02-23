Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Coast Guard on talks about compensation

@China Times: Coast Guard pledges not to dodge liability, will hold compensation negotiations

@Liberty Times: Biden government approves its 13th arms sale to Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Intel to order chips from TSMC for its key CPU products

@Commercial Times: 8 Taiwanese suppliers of Nvidia welcome 'God of Wealth'

@Taipei Times: US legislators affirm bipartisan support

Enditem/ls

